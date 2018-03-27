JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

18 nations expel 100 Russian diplomats over UK spy attack: Top developments
Business Standard

Khap panchayats can't interfere in marriage of consenting adults: SC

The SC also laid down remedial and preventive measures that would operate till a statutory framework to deal with such instances was put in place

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said any interference by the Khap panchayats to scuttle marriage between two consenting adults is illegal.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud laid down remedial and preventive measures that would operate till a statutory framework to deal with such instances was put in place.

The landmark judgement came on a plea by NGO Shakti Vahini urging the apex court to address the issue of bodies like the Khap panchayats issuing dictates and interfering in marriages which does not meet their approval.

 
First Published: Tue, March 27 2018. 11:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements