Khichri to be crowned Brand India cuisine

A dish that tickled the taste buds of Moroccan traveller Ibn Battuta and emperor Akbar and continues to be a staple food in large parts of the country is to be crowned and marketed as India's international food. The humble khichri will on November 4 be announced as a brand India cuisine, during the second day of the World Food Day mega event to be organised in Delhi. The event will showcase India’s food processing industry and a wide array of cuisine. “Khichri has been selected as it is one of most commonly consumed food item in India, by the rich and poor ...