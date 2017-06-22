Kidambi Srikanth, at the top of a new order

Srikanth's consecutive wins against the world no 1 augur well for Indian men's badminton

Michael Atherton and Glenn McGrath. Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. And now, Son Wan Ho and Kidambi Srikanth. The frequency of occurrences of torment in the badminton duel may not match that of the above-mentioned cricket engagements yet, but for now, Son is Srikanth’s bunny. On Thursday, Srikanth defeated Son for the second time in less than a week, outlasting the world no 1 in a compelling 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 comeback at the Australian Super Series Open. This past Saturday, Srikanth had defeated the Korean in the semifinals of the Indonesia ...

Dhruv Munjal