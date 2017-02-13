TRENDING ON BS
Killer of Indian in California arrested: Sushma Swaraj

She informed that Vamshi was killed by a drug addict on Friday evening

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The man who killed an Indian youth in California has been arrested, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.

"I have got report from our Consulate in San Francisco. The report says Vamshi was killed by a drug addict on Friday evening at Milpitas," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

"The culprit has been arrested," she stated, adding that the Consulate was in touch with the victim's family and assuring all help.

V Vamshi Reddy, 27, was killed near his apartment, according to information reaching his family in Warangal Urban district.

Reddy's friends informed his family about the incident over a telephone.

The youth, who had gone to the US in 2015, recently completed his MS and was looking for a job.

