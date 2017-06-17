Killing of 6 Kashmiri policemen by militants a cowardly act: Arun Jaitley

-
Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday offered condolences to the families of six policemen killed by militants near Achabal in south Kashmir on Friday, terming the attack as a "cowardice act".
"Killing of six policemen by terrorists in #Achabal is a cowardice act. My condolences to the bereaved families. Salute to martyrs," Jaitley posted on his Twitter handle.
Within hours of the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Junaid Mattoo by security forces in Kulgam district on Friday, a group of 10-15 heavily armed LeT militants ambushed a vehicle carrying six policemen, including station house officer (SHO) of Achabal Police Station in Anantnag district.
Reports said the LeT militants came in two vehicles and surrounded the jeep carrying SHO Feroz Ahmad Dar, the driver of the police jeep and four guards.
The militants hurled grenades inside the police jeep and opened heavy automatic fire killing the five, including the officer on the spot. The militants also disfigured their bodies.
