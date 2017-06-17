Killing of 6 Kashmiri policemen by militants a cowardly act: Arun Jaitley

on Saturday offered condolences to the families of six policemen killed by near in south on Friday, terming the attack as a "cowardice act".

"Killing of six policemen by terrorists in # is a cowardice act. My condolences to the bereaved families. Salute to martyrs," posted on his Twitter handle.

Within hours of the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Junaid Mattoo by security forces in Kulgam district on Friday, a group of 10-15 heavily armed ambushed a vehicle carrying six policemen, including station house officer (SHO) of Police Station in district.

Reports said the came in two vehicles and surrounded the jeep carrying SHO Feroz Ahmad Dar, the driver of the police jeep and four guards.

The hurled grenades inside the police jeep and opened heavy automatic fire killing the five, including the officer on the spot. The also disfigured their bodies.