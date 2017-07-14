TRENDING ON BS
Child pornography: Govt asks CBSE to put jammers in schools to block access
Kingfisher Airlines case: French plane maker asked to approach Karnataka HC

Delhi HC asked firm to approach Karnataka HC for permission to execute $18-mn UK court decree

Sayan Ghosal  |  New Delhi 

Kingfisher Airlines

Delhi high court on Friday asked GIE Avions de Transport Régional to approach Karnataka high court for permission to execute $18-million UK court decree against Kingfisher Airlines in favour of the French turbo aircraft supplier. 

Delhi high court said this after taking note of the November 2016 winding-up order by Karnataka high court against the grounded Kingfisher Airlines.  

The $18-million UK court decree is the result of a fallout over a deal signed between GIE Avions de Transport Régional and Kingfisher Airlines. United Breweries Holdings was the corporate guarantor in a deal. 

The court has listed the case for further hearing on November 28.

