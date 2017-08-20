TRENDING ON BS
Kiran Bedi after incognito night ride: Puducherry's women safe at night

Bedi usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during weekends to meet people

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Kiran Bedi
File photo of BJP leader and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi. Photo: PTI

Riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her 'dupatta' (shawl) covering her face, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi travelled incognito to assess safety of women in the Union Territory after dusk.

In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a "night round" of the city on Friday, Bedi said, "Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night".


She, however, said that she would suggest a few measures "which need to be taken by the police to enhance security".
The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.

