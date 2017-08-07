Kites with GST, Modi images in great demand in Jammu

Colourful paper quadrilaterals will take the goods and services tax (GST) literally to the sky this festive season, with a skyrocketing demand for carrying images along with that of Prime Minister

Giving tough competition to the carrying and Modi images are that of Bollywood heart-throbs and cartoon characters.

While kite-flying is popular on Independence Day in many cities in the north, in Jammu region, it is also a part of the festivities on Rakshabandhan and Janamasthami.

The fervour associated with upcoming Independence day celebrations is visible in the market.

“I have been in the kite business for several decades but introduction of with images of the Prime Minister, superstars and famous cartoon characters have enhanced sales manifold,” Rakesh Chibber, a shopkeeper in the old city’s Pacca Dunga area, told PTI.

Chibber said with pictures of Modi and his popular slogans ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, ‘Swachh Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ campaign are a big attraction for Bharatiya Janata Party workers and its supporters.

The shopkeeper, who imports kite material from Delhi, and makes kites, too, before putting these on sale, said priced between Rs 1 and Rs 250 a piece are available in the market.

“The newly introduced regime has no impact on our business. We are doing a brisk business like yesteryears,” he said

Chibber said he got the material for the before implementation of but ‘how things will settle down after the complete transition of the new regime is to be seen’.

Colourful are dotting many shops in the market area with children stocking themselves with of various sizes and designs.

“It is our day tomorrow and we are going to fly the for the whole day,” a group of children at shops in Talab Tillu camp area said.

They said kite-flying on the occasion of ‘Rakshabandhan’ is a tradition in the city and "we are doing it from our childhood days”.

Chibber said his sales are usually restricted to around 8000 to 10,000 per season but given the rush and the mood of the people he is expecting a bumper sale this year.

Amit Sharma, who runs a cosmetic and gift items shop, has shifted to kite selling temporarily.

" are selling like hot cakes on the eve of The tradition helps us to make some money,” he said.

He said with images of cartoon characters like Bheem, Doremon, Tom and Jerry, and Barbie are very popular among children.

Sharma said the sale of bigger designer are also in demand with several customers looking for “giant kites” as well.

Tarun, another shopkeeper, said the Chinese thread, which was banned by the government, has been replaced by local thread.

Police have launched a massive drive in the city to discourage use of Chinese thread after the government imposed ban on its purchase and sale last year following an outcry over several incidents of people getting critically injured after coming in contact with the thread.

"We have launched a special drive over the past fortnight in the markets dealing with to ensure strict implementation of the ban on Chinese thread,” a police officer said.

He said the thread is not available in the open market.

"We have been keeping watch and if anyone is found selling the banned thread, appropriate action in accordance with the law will be taken against him or her," the officer said.