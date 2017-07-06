KK Venugopal: Not allowed to represent ED in 2G case, now Attorney General

Venugopal had been the CBI and ED advocate since the beginning of the 2G case

Things change. In 2015, this very government, led by Narendra Modi, argued before the Supreme Court that K K Venugopal was caught in the throes of a conflict of interest and must be removed as the lawyer for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). And today, Venugopal has been appointed the Attorney General of India, the senior-most law officer of the government. The issue in 2015 was the permanent absorption in ED of Rajeshwar Singh, a UP state police services officer. The context was the ongoing 2G spectrum investigation. Singh, ...

Aditi Phadnis