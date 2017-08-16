Knee implant price capped at Rs 54,720 from a high of Rs 2.5 lakh

The on Wednesday capped prices of at a significantly lower rate than current market rates, a move that could result in savings of Rs 1,500 crore annually to patients requiring



The decision comes a day after Prime Minister announced from the ramparts of Red Fort in his Independence-Day speech that prices of knee would be brought down.



As part of the initiative, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the price of widely used Cromium Cobalt at Rs 54,720.It used to cost between Rs 1.58 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh earlier."After cardiac stents, we have now decided to bring under price control," Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister told reporters here.The move will result in savings of around Rs 1,500 crore annually for an estimated 1.5 lakh patients requiring knee replacement every year, he added.Justifying the move, Kumar said, "The will not be a mute spectator to illegal and unethical profiteering."He further said the will take stringent action against hospitals, importers, retailers if they charge in excess of the MRP.