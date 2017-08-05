Knee pain? Don't ignore the symptoms

Knee-joint
pain is not only a part of wear and tear associated with aging, but can also occur in relatively younger age due to various causes.
Age-related wear and tear of smooth and low-friction joint
cartilage leading to ostroarthrosis
is the most common cause of joint
pains. Initially, it may affect only a part of the knee joint
and there could be a loss of a patch of cartilage. This is in contrast to the late stage of the disease, in which a large part of a joint
or whole joint
may be affected.
Inflammatory arthroplasty such as rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis associated with psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases are also not uncommon. Another common cause of knee
pain is mechanical issues related to injury, irregularity of articular surface, following improperly treated intraarticular fractures (one involving the portion of bone covered with fine-joint
cartilage forming the joint) will obviously lead to a painful knee joint.
Similarly, there are certain special problems, which affect growing children in which part of the bone forming joint
surface gets separated from parent bone leaving a defect called osteochondritis dissecans.
If this defect is not filled, it can lead to severe arthritis in coming years. In adults also part of knee
bone can lose its vascularity and lead to SONK (Spontaneous Osteonecrosis of Knee).
What are the options?
Recently a revolutionary technique has been introduced to repair the damaged joint
cartilage if it is limited to a small portion. This may be applicable to OCD (Early Osteoarthritis). In this technique, a small part of joint
cartilage is taken by a keyhole method and is grown in a special manner to convert it into stem cells in the laboratory. This is then applied on an area showing loss of joint
cartilage in a limited area. Stem cells lead to a growth of joint
cartilage in defective area, thus leading to normal new cartilage. Major procedure like a joint
replacement may be prevented in these selected cases with joint
carriage loss in the limited area.
A revolutionary new technique to manage early osteoarthritis and injury related knee
pain was introduced earlier this year. This new cell therapy technology for knee
and hip pain can help regrow cells and alleviate bone and cartilage problems. It has immense potential to liberate patients from joint
pain.
However, if there is an extensive loss to joint
cartilage or large area is involved or in severe inflammatory arthropathy or end-stage arthritis, then only solution left to relieve knee joint
pain may be a total knee
replacement.
Don’t ignore the pain
It is therefore important to diagnose the problem early and identify appropriate solutions in consultations with an orthopaedic
expert. A timely diagnosis can help better manage the pain and also improve the prognosis for patients.
