Knee pain? Don't ignore the symptoms

pain is not only a part of wear and tear associated with aging, but can also occur in relatively younger age due to various causes.

Causes of pain

Age-related wear and tear of smooth and low-friction cartilage leading to is the most common cause of pains. Initially, it may affect only a part of the and there could be a loss of a patch of cartilage. This is in contrast to the late stage of the disease, in which a large part of a or whole may be affected.

Inflammatory arthroplasty such as rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis associated with psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases are also not uncommon. Another common cause of pain is mechanical issues related to injury, irregularity of articular surface, following improperly treated intraarticular fractures (one involving the portion of bone covered with fine- cartilage forming the joint) will obviously lead to a painful

Similarly, there are certain special problems, which affect growing children in which part of the bone forming surface gets separated from parent bone leaving a defect called If this defect is not filled, it can lead to severe arthritis in coming years. In adults also part of bone can lose its vascularity and lead to SONK (Spontaneous Osteonecrosis of Knee).

What are the options?

Recently a revolutionary technique has been introduced to repair the damaged cartilage if it is limited to a small portion. This may be applicable to OCD (Early Osteoarthritis). In this technique, a small part of cartilage is taken by a keyhole method and is grown in a special manner to convert it into stem cells in the laboratory. This is then applied on an area showing loss of cartilage in a limited area. Stem cells lead to a growth of cartilage in defective area, thus leading to normal new cartilage. Major procedure like a replacement may be prevented in these selected cases with carriage loss in the limited area.

A revolutionary new technique to manage early osteoarthritis and injury related pain was introduced earlier this year. This new cell therapy technology for and hip pain can help regrow cells and alleviate bone and cartilage problems. It has immense potential to liberate patients from pain.

However, if there is an extensive loss to cartilage or large area is involved or in severe inflammatory arthropathy or end-stage arthritis, then only solution left to relieve pain may be a total replacement.

Don’t ignore the pain

It is therefore important to diagnose the problem early and identify appropriate solutions in consultations with an expert. A timely diagnosis can help better manage the pain and also improve the prognosis for patients.