Kochi Metro thanks migrants workers with 'sadya', before launch on 17 June

It is customary to celebrate the launch of a big infrastructure project but a celebration for the workers who built it? created a new example when it decided to organise a lunch to thank all the migrant workers who built the metro in the city. officials held a ‘Sadhya’, a traditional banquet on Monday for its migrant workers who were part of this massive construction project. The foundation stone for the project was laid on 13 September, 2012 by the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and it is all set to start functioning from June 17 when it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A cultural programme was also organised for the workers. After this the workers scribbled their names on the message board.



The KMRL officials said that it was their way of expressing thanks and obligation to workers who toiled day and night to make the Metro dream come true. Officials including KMRL MD Elias George took part in the event, which was held at SS Kalamandir at TD Road.

is being awesome. Not only did it thank migrant workers with dinner, they also had a dance party and message board. pic.twitter.com/HEqdHrQPjy — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) June 14, 2017 “It has been a long journey for the whole team of Rail Limited, and we would like to take a bow to all our fellow labourers and other workers for doing their part in making our Kochi’s dream, a reality. Rail Limited has given a feast to the labours of at SS Kalamandir near TD road", a post on the Rail’s Facebook page said.

The workers were welcomed with music while caterers were busy readying green banana leaf on the tables with the sumptuous spread of rice and more than nine vegetable dishes, two payasam and pappadam.



According to a report in Indian Express, is built at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore and is set to be inaugurated on Saturday. The total route length of is 26 km with 22 stations, the first phase will run 13 km covering 11 stations.



It is notable that has also hired transgenders as employees. It will also have the largest contingent of women staff members, including women train drivers.



Besides Modi, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P Sadasivam, State Transport Minister Thomas Chandy and Kochi Mayor Saumini Jain will also be present on the dais during the inauguration of the metro. E Sreedharan, also known as Metro Man, has been excluded from the list of dignitaries to attend the ceremony.