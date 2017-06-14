Kochi Metro thanks migrants workers with 'sadya', before launch on 17 June

-
The KMRL officials said that it was their way of expressing thanks and obligation to workers who toiled day and night to make the Metro dream come true. Officials including KMRL MD Elias George took part in the event, which was held at SS Kalamandir at TD Road.
“It has been a long journey for the whole team of Kochi Metro Rail Limited, and we would like to take a bow to all our fellow labourers and other workers for doing their part in making our Kochi’s dream, a reality. Kochi Metro Rail Limited has given a feast to the labours of Kochi Metro at SS Kalamandir near TD road", a post on the Kochi Metro Rail’s Facebook page said.
Kochi Metro is being awesome. Not only did it thank migrant workers with dinner, they also had a dance party and message board. pic.twitter.com/HEqdHrQPjy— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) June 14, 2017
The workers were welcomed with music while caterers were busy readying green banana leaf on the tables with the sumptuous spread of rice and more than nine vegetable dishes, two payasam and pappadam.
According to a report in Indian Express, Kochi Metro is built at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore and is set to be inaugurated on Saturday. The total route length of Kochi Metro is 26 km with 22 stations, the first phase will run 13 km covering 11 stations.
It is notable that Kochi Metro has also hired transgenders as employees. It will also have the largest contingent of women staff members, including women train drivers.
Besides Modi, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P Sadasivam, State Transport Minister Thomas Chandy and Kochi Mayor Saumini Jain will also be present on the dais during the inauguration of the metro. E Sreedharan, also known as Metro Man, has been excluded from the list of dignitaries to attend the ceremony.
