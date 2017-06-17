Kochi: PM Modi inaugurates Kerala's first metro service; all to know

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday inaugurated at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. This is the first metro rail service in a Tier-II city, and the prime minister will take a ride from Palarivattom station to Pathadippalam station.



Here's all you need to know about Kerala's first metro service:

Hailed as India's first integrated multi-mode transport system, the inaugural ceremony of Kerala's first Metro service will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

Prime Minister Modi is accompanied by a host of dignitaries including Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, Ernakulam MP K V Thomas, and 'metro man' E Sreedharan.

The minimum fare to ride in the is capped at Rs 10, while an end-to-end ride, from Aluva and Palarivattom or vice-versa costs Rs 40. KMRL in it approach towards a gender-balanced workforce has deployed several women to act as frontrunners in the operation, by collaborating with Kudumbashree, the women empowerment-oriented self-help group initiated by the State government. The 13-km long stretch spans across Aluva and Palarivattom. The KMRL has also appointed as many as 23 transgenders for customer service operations and as ground staff. The rooftops of all stations have been set up with solar panels in order to generate power. Apart from a special provision for wheelchairs, coaches have earmarked specially for people with disabilities. For such people and pregnant women, the Kochi Metro comes fitted with cushioned seats. Also, there are multiple USB ports for commuters to charge their mobile phones on the go. Following this, the prime minister will attend a Patanjali yoga camp and release a book commemorating 'Reading Day' at 12:15 pm. Apart from a fleet of low-floor buses and autos plying as metro feeders, the KMRL has also roped in Kochi Water Metro, a water transport unit functioning as feeders for those living by the banks of the backwaters.

The Rail Ltd (KMRL), since its inception, has focused on providing world-class amenities to the people of Kochi, apart from easing road traffic by providing end-to-end connectivity.