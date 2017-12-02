Kohli crosses 5,000 runs in Test cricket; 2nd youngest to accomplish feat

captain Virat reached the landmark of 5,000 runs in the five-day format on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test against here on Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Delhi reached the mark in typical style, smashing pacer Suranga Lakmal for a boundary shortly after lunch.

became the 11th Indian to reach the milestone and the fourth quickest in terms of innings. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is the quickest among Indian batsmen, achieving the distinction in 95 innings.

Former star opener Virender Sehwag is second in 98 innings while Sachin Tendulkar is placed third with 103 knocks.

is also the second quickest among Indian batsmen in terms of time. He needed 2,358 days to complete the feat after Rahul Dravid's 2,252 days. Sehwag is third at 2,464 days.

The skipper is also the second youngest to reach the 5,000-run mark among Indian bastmen at 29 years and 27 days. Tendulkar tops the list among Indians at 25 years and 301 days.