Kohli goes past Bradman during record double ton as India declares at 687/6

He became the first batsman to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test cricket series

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli after he hits 200 runs against Bangladesh at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli's record double hundred and Wriddhiman Saha's second hundred (106 not out) enabled India declare their first innings at a mammoth total of 687-6 against Bangladesh in the final session of the second's day's play of their one-off cricket Test here on Friday.

Kohli, resuming the day at a personal score of 111, became the first batsman to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test cricket series, surpassing the record set by Australian legend Don Bradman (1930-32) and compatriot Rahul Dravid (2003-4).

He fell at 204, dismissed with a leg before decision off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. His innings was studded with 24 fours out of the 246 deliveries he faced.

Saha also shone bright, scoring his second century in Test cricket. He shared two crucial partnerships -- 74 for the sixth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (34) and unbeaten 118 with Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out).

