Kohli goes past Bradman during record double ton as India declares at 687/6

Virat Kohli's record double hundred and Wriddhiman Saha's second hundred (106 not out) enabled declare their first innings at a mammoth total of 687-6 against in the final session of the second's day's play of their one-off cricket Test here on Friday.

Kohli, resuming the day at a personal score of 111, became the first batsman to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test cricket series, surpassing the record set by Australian legend (1930-32) and compatriot Rahul Dravid (2003-4).

He fell at 204, dismissed with a leg before decision off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. His innings was studded with 24 fours out of the 246 deliveries he faced.

Saha also shone bright, scoring his second century in Test cricket. He shared two crucial partnerships -- 74 for the sixth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (34) and unbeaten 118 with Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out).