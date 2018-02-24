JUST IN
Kohli to be honoured with ICC Test Championship Mace after Newlands T20

India has ensured the number one spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

Virat Kohli, ICC Test Championship Mace
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will present the ICC Test Championship Mace to India captain Virat Kohli at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town after the end of the third and final T20 International against South Africa on Saturday. On behalf of the ICC, ICC Cricket Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Pollock of South Africa will make the presentation immediately after the awards ceremony for the T20I series. India has ensured the number one spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings and a prize of $1 million after their victory in the third and final Test at Johannesburg against South Africa last month. The win had ensured that no team can move ahead of India in the Test rankings at the 3 April cut-off date.

First Published: Sat, February 24 2018. 15:37 IST

