Kohli to be honoured with ICC Test Championship Mace after Newlands T20

The (ICC) will present the Test Championship Mace to India captain at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town after the end of the third and final T20 International against South Africa on Saturday. On behalf of the ICC, Cricket Hall of Famers and of South Africa will make the presentation immediately after the awards ceremony for the India has ensured the number one spot on the Test Team Rankings and a prize of $1 million after their victory in the third and final Test at Johannesburg against South Africa last month. The win had ensured that no team can move ahead of India in the Test rankings at the 3 April cut-off date.