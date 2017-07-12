Kohli won, says Twitter after Ravi Shastri becomes India's head coach

After much drama and hullabaloo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the appointment of as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team. The other members of the coaching staff were also announced with former India fast bowler being appointed as the bowling coach and former star batsman getting appointed as overseas batting consultant.

Ever since legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble resigned as the Indian cricket team’s head coach, a lot of anticipation had surrounded the appointment of the new coach. Shastri's appointment has put an end to all of this. The former cricketer's term as head coach will extend till the 2019 World Cup.

Shastri was the director of the Indian team between 2014 and 2016, during which time he led the Men in Blue to the semi-finals of the World Cup and 2015 World T20. He had also applied for the job in 2016 but Kumble was chosen over him.

Shastri had applied for the post of India’s coach this year along with Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, and Lalchand Rajput. He was interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising former cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and V V S Laxman, on Monday.

After the announcement, Shastri's name has become one of the top trending topics on Twitter. The announcement resulted in a bustle of reactions on Twitter. While many cricket fans and followers took to social media to express their opinion, few hailed the decision.

Shastri is considered to be skipper Virat Kohli's preferred choice. Many Twitter users suggested that the appointment process could have been influenced by Kohli’s preferences. Some Twitterati also lashed out at Shastri and Kohli.