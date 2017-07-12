Kohli won, says Twitter after Ravi Shastri becomes India's head coach

Tough Luck Viru !!!— Kannan (@parvathinathan3) July 11, 2017
Like a tracer bullet, Ravi Shastri appointed as the Indian cricket team coach ..!
Ravi Shastri Appointed As a coach of Indian Cricket Team! Good Decision— (@BeingKushSharma) July 11, 2017
Team India Gets It's Manmohan Singh. Ravi Shastri Appointed As New Team India Head Coach.— Anuj Pratap (@anujprataps) July 12, 2017
Boys Played Well To Keep Legend Anil Kumble Out. pic.twitter.com/ATeoivRXqN
#RaviShastri and #ViratKohli right now. Skipper and his boys should mount this coach without reservations. pic.twitter.com/apzJtbwiWJ— Newspauper (@ippusultan) July 11, 2017
Close enough for Virat Kohli !!#RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/rgbc9C9JOX— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) July 3, 2017
Ravi Shastri Appointed as India Coach,will stay at the helm till the 2019 WC. Viru Loses out. Virat's Choice On the Front here. #RaviShastri— (@IndianGabbru) July 11, 2017
Don't understand the fuss regarding appointment of new head coach. We all know that in the end, Ravi Shastri is the real winner.— Adwait Kulkarni (@I_Sherlocked) July 11, 2017
@imVkohli agenda works against @anilkumble1074 #RaviShastri #Coach— K K (@villa_310) July 11, 2017
Ravi Shastri appointed Coach of Indian Cricket team till 2019 WC.— Advocate @ madhubani (@ashokjhadvocate) July 11, 2017
#indiancricketcoach #Madhubani pic.twitter.com/tlqHOj41LP
*CV*— Aakash (@PUNchayati) July 11, 2017
Tom Moody - Has coaching experience in Australia, Sri Lanka, SRH.
Ravi Shastri - In good terms with the captain
Before and After ! Ravi Shastri And VIRAT Kohli pic.twitter.com/ZFwQmt54AP— My Rj Golmaal Gagan (@GolmaalGagan) July 11, 2017
Via WA— Niraj S (@nirajntsh) July 12, 2017
Journalist: dada, what is team India's future under Ravi Shastri's coaching.
Saurav Ganguly: pic.twitter.com/ngpaUdcbgQ
Moody: I will do my best to serve team India.— Mayank Yadav (@mayankflicks) July 11, 2017
Ravi Shastri: I will do my best to serve Virat Kohli.
*Shastri Hired* pic.twitter.com/ynJZrwffkk
Ravi Shastri named as Coach of Indian Team till 2019 WC.— Alok Guha (@aalokism) July 12, 2017
Not only a great batsmen but Kohli can be brilliant politician too.#RaviShastri
#TeamIndia Gets It's Manmohan Singh. #RaviShastri Appointed As New Team India Head Coach.— बरूण कुंवर (@Barun_kunwar) July 11, 2017
Boys Played Well To Keep Legend #Anilkumble Out. pic.twitter.com/6lNzyvNsGE
Tom Moody be like ....— Sunny saharan (@Sunnysaharan111) July 11, 2017
Rejected Everytime pic.twitter.com/WTSrWsD8AR
I actually can't think of any actual area where Shastri outshines Tom Moody except for maybe power grabbing and manipulation.— Amartya Sinha (@AmartyaSinha1) July 12, 2017
Ganguly : Tom Moody or Sehwag as coach?— Heerahee (@Heerahee) July 11, 2017
Virat : I already selected ravi shastri.
Ganguly : Pehle hi bol deta. Khamakha itna kaam karvaya.
Virat Kohli to Ravi Shastri come out, CAC has selected as Head coach till 2019 WC ! pic.twitter.com/eAKo5Doj7O— Trojan_Horse (@SampathRedDevil) July 11, 2017
What a outstanding played by kohli & "Ravi Shastri" to take a wicket of Kumble and equally bad decision by on field umpire sachin & gangly— Deepu Deepak (@deepudeepak16) July 11, 2017
Look at the bright side. No more Ravi Shastri commentary :)— Praful Shankar (@ShankarPraful) July 11, 2017
Kohli has his way, Ravi Shastri appointed as the new Indian coach. #IndianCoach pic.twitter.com/aqLkdRZiiq— Devendra Meel (@Devendra_Meel) July 11, 2017
Ravi shastri new ind coach till world cup 2019.—
Ravi - Recommend me else I will shoot you #Ravishastri #Indiacoach #Kohli #Ganguly pic.twitter.com/VakI5KJS8t
