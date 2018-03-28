Kolkata-bound Air India flight grounded at Delhi after bomb threat

-
A Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight, AI-020, returned to the Delhi airport after a bomb threat call was received by the national carrier's call centre.
The passengers have de-boarded and a security check is underway.
Last year on November 8, a Delhi to Kolkata GoAir flight, G8 127, had made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport after a card with a bomb threat was spotted.
