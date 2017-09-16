JUST IN
Business Standard

Kolkata Metro passengers get trapped inside due to door malfunction

Passengers were later rescued and evacuated by technicians, police personnel, others

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Kolkata metro, Kolkata
(Photo courtesy: Wikipedia)

Metro railway services in Kolkata was briefly affected on Saturday during peak office hours as doors failed to open in a non-AC rake of a Dum Dum-bound train at Sahid Kshudiram Station.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said that soon after the train reached Sahid Kshudiram station, passengers waiting to alight could not do so as the doors refused to open.

Panic gripped the passengers as the situation remained unchanged even after some time.

Technicians, senior officials, police and security personnel were called in immediately, who finally managed to open the doors and evacuate the passengers.

The old rake was sent back to the crash for a thorough check and necessary repair was carried out before putting it back into operation, the spokesperson said adding normal operation was restored within a few minutes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 16 2017. 14:41 IST

