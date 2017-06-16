Kolkata: The victim of political excesses

As the attacks intensified, many owners gave up on business and transferred ownership: SK Birla

It is the late-1960s. Urban Bengal has taken to the Naxal movement and parts of Calcutta (as Kolkata was called then) are marked by its liberated zones. Siddhartha, a medical school dropout, desperately needs a job after the brutal death of his father and is out to try his luck. During one such endeavour, Siddhartha faces an interview panel of Indian sahibs. It seems to be going rather well till one of them asks, what is the most outstanding and significant event of the last decade. The war in Vietnam, he replies. A standard response would have been, man landing on ...

Ishita Ayan Dutt