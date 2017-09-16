JUST IN
Business Standard

Korea Open: Sindhu beats China's Bingjiao, to face Japan's Okuhara in final

She beat Chinese He Bingjiao 21-10 17-21 21-16 in the semi-finals that lasted for an hour and six minutes

Press Trust of India  |  Seoul 

File photo of P V Sindhu

Rio Olympics and World Championship silver medallist P V Sindhu stood one step away from winning the Korea Open Super Series after advancing to the finals of the women's singles event in Seoul on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Indian defeated sixth-seeded Chinese He Bingjiao 21-10 17-21 21-16 in the semi-finals that lasted for an hour and six minutes.


Sindhu thus set up a mouth-watering a clash with Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, her nemesis at the recent World Championship final, which saw the two battle for an hour and 50 minutes at Glasgow last month.


Sindhu had come into the match with a 3-5 head to headcount, having lost to the Chinese at the Asia Badminton Championship in April this year.

However, all the statistics didn't matter as Sindhu reigned in her unforced errors that cost her the second game to eventually seal another Super Series final spot without much ado.


Sindhu has won the 2016 China Super Series Premier and India Super Series this year, besides a title at the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in Lucknow.

First Published: Sat, September 16 2017. 13:15 IST

