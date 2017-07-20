Kovind to be the next President of India: greetings pour in on Twitter

TRENDING ON BS
Kerala BJP leader took bribe of Rs 5.60 cr, promised MCI approval: Report
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ram Nath Kovind, Bihar Governor, presidential candidate
Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind has won the Presidential election 2017 and is set to succeed Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the race to be the 
14th President of India, Kovind defeated opponent Meira Kumar by a considerable margin. He swept the election by winning in states like Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, while Kumar won in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. 
 
In an electoral college of 4,986 voters with a vote value of 10,98,903, Kovind got 2,930 votes carrying a value of 7,00,244, while the former Lok Sabha Speaker secured 1,844 votes with a value of 3,67,314. While Kovind got 65.65 per cent of the total valid vote value of 10,69,358, Meira Kumar got 34.35 per cent.

After the declaration of the results, congratulatory messages started pouring for Kovind on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the microblogging site and extended his greetings. In a series of tweets, the PM cheered Kovind for a fruitful tenure. 

Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandra Babu Naidu and others also took to Twitter to congratulate the President-elect.
 

While a few Twitter users hailed the verdict, some others took jibes at Kovind and Modi.

Here are some reactions:

