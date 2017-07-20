Kovind to be the next President of India: greetings pour in on Twitter

-
Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017
Gladdened by the extensive support for Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji among MPs & across various states. I thank members of the electoral college.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017
I also congratulate @meira_kumar Ji for her campaign, which was in spirit of the democratic ethos & values we all are proud of.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandra Babu Naidu and others also took to Twitter to congratulate the President-elect.
20 years ago and the present…always been a privilege to know you, President Elect. pic.twitter.com/IkhnOtYf8N— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017
Congratulations to Ram Nath Kovind Ji, who will be our next President— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 20, 2017
Congratulations to Shri. Ram Nath Kovind ji on being elected the President of India— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 20, 2017
Good wishes always
Lata Mangeshkar
Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the 14th President of India! pic.twitter.com/i9wSnyMXzF— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) July 20, 2017
Best wishes to the Hon Sri Ram Nath Kovind Garu, President of India. May the Indian democracy thrive under his able leadership. pic.twitter.com/X4wzCiqwHh— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 20, 2017
Congratulations RamNathKovind on becoming the 14th President of India. The nation looks forward to your guidance in coming years.— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) July 20, 2017
Congratulations to #RamNathKovind ji for winning Presidential polls with a huge majority. His knowledge & experience will benefit India.— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 20, 2017
???? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?????????? ????????? ???? ?? ??????? ???? ??? ??????????.https://t.co/RMSYNJXq5u— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 20, 2017
My best wishes are with Sh. Kovindji as it has fallen upon him to uphold the Constitution in letter & spirit in these challenging times. 2/2— Meira Kumar (@meira_kumar) July 20, 2017
Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji for the emphatic victory in the 2017 Presidential elections. His victory is truly historic.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 20, 2017
We congratulate Shri. Ram Nath Kovind on being elected as the President of India— INC India (@INCIndia) July 20, 2017
While a few Twitter users hailed the verdict, some others took jibes at Kovind and Modi.
Heartiest Congratulations to Sh. #RamNathKovind Ji on becoming 14th President of our great country.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 20, 2017
Here are some reactions:
Thoughts of Many unsuccessful candidates in Presidential race. #RamNathKovind #presidentkovind #PresidentialPoll2017 #presidentpollresult pic.twitter.com/TyZOfQjA5p— Rakesh P (@rakeshposwal) July 20, 2017
Congratulations #President #RamNathKovind ji— Rakesh (@9925031866) July 20, 2017
For da 1st time in the 70yrs history of independent India a #BJP_RSS person is being elected as the 14th President of India.#RamNathKovind— #MODIfied Sumit (@sumitjaibharat) July 20, 2017
Congratulations #RamNathKovind on becoming the 14th #president of #India hope ur work will surely serve great to our nation.— Gitali Gogoi (@gitali11) July 20, 2017
#RamNathKovind Jee will prove to be a competent and eminent President of our Country. Best Wishes!!— Amrita Sharma (@AmritaVaishali) July 20, 2017
#RamNathKovind The first ever RSS - BJP member to become the President of India!— Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) July 20, 2017
Best man for @RashtrapatiBhvn all the best sir #RamNathKovind— Harsh Vardhan Singh (@imhvsingh) July 20, 2017
#RamNathKovind congratulations sir. I think you are the right choice of our leaders— Omparkash Dadri (@DadriOmparkash) July 20, 2017
