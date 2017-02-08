Kudankulam's second nuclear power unit to go live in FY17

The second 1,000 MW unit of the is expected to start commercial operations this fiscal, government said on Wednesday.

The plant, located in Tamil Nadu, currently has an installed capacity of 1,000 MW. The second unit of the project was made critical in July 2016 and connected to the grid in August.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said the unit power was raised in steps in line with the regulatory clearances and reached its full power of 1,000 MW on January 21 this year.

"The unit is presently under test operation at its rated power of 1,000 MW, generating infirm (non-commercial) power. The unit is expected to start commercial operation in the current financial year," he said during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Asked whether the government has received any request from government for early commissioning of the second unit, he replied in the affirmative.

According to him, there was no displacement of people due to the Kudankulam project.

"The setting up of the project provided employment opportunities for the local people in Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

"About 97 per cent of the employees in Group B, C and erstwhile Group D at Kudankulam are from state. A large number of locals are employed with the contractors," he said.

The installed capacity of the project is 1,000 MW and since it has been connected to the grid, it has generated around 1,515 million units of electricity up to January 31 this year.