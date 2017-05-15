Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to commence public hearings today

The International of Justice (ICJ) will be holding public hearings in the Indian national on Monday.

The International of Justice on May 9 put a stay on the given by to the alleged Indian spy.

The development came after instituted proceedings against Pakistan, accusing the latter of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations" in the matter of detention and trial of Jadhav, and sought a stay on his

earlier contended that it was not informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest and that failed to inform the accused of his rights, an official release from the ICJ said.

further said that, in violation of the Vienna Convention, the authorities of were denying it its right of consular access to Jadhav, despite its repeated requests. It's also pointed out that learned about the " against Jadhav from a press release."

submitted that it had information that Jadhav was "kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Baluchistan" on March 3, 2016, and that the Indian authorities were notified of that arrest on March 25, 2016.

also asked the ICJ to declare the decision illegal being violative of international law and treaty rights and restrain from acting in violation of the Vienna Convention and international law by giving effect to the sentence or the conviction in any manner, and directing it to release the convicted Indian National forthwith, if is unable to annul the decision.

had claimed that Jadhav was arrested from the Baluchistan province last year. A military sentenced him to death, alleging he was involved in espionage and anti-national activities. also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy."

out rightly denied the claims, saying Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was running a business, and adding he was a retired Navy officer.

has turned down 16 requests from for consular access to Jadhav.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by the Field General Martial (FGCM) last month for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against