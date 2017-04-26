Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India hands over mother's appeal to Pak

Jadhav has been sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan

on Wednesday handed over to an appeal by the mother of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a military court, to the appellate court, initiating a process to get his conviction overturned.



The appeal on behalf of Jadhav was given to Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua by Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale, who also handed over a by Jadhav's mother seeking the government's intervention for his release and expressing the desire to meet him.



Bambawale, who met Janjua, also made a fresh request for consular access to Jadhav, the external affairs ministry said in press release here. This is the 16th request for access.



"Also handed over was an appeal by the mother to the of Appeal, on behalf of Jadhav, who continues to be in detention in on concocted charges," the ministry said.



In the petition, Jadhav's mother has made a request for the intervention of Federal of for his release and expressed the desire to meet him, it said.



As per the appeal system in Pakistan, a death row convict has to move an appellate within 40 days of pronouncement of the verdict.



" was also requested to facilitate visas for the mother and father of Jadhav. They wish to travel to to meet him and also to personally file the and the appeal. They have applied for necessary visa with the High Commission in New Delhi," the ministry added.



It is the second time that Bambawale has met Janjua in connection with the naval officer's case.



On April 14, Bambawale had met with the foreign secretary and expressed India's concern regarding the whereabouts and health condition of Jadhav. He had told media after his meeting that he had asked for a list of charges and an authentic copy of the verdict of the military tribunal against the retired officer to launch an appeal process against his conviction.



Jadhav was given death sentence by the Field General Martial earlier this month, evoking a sharp reaction in which warned of consequences and damage to bilateral ties if the "pre-meditated murder" was carried out.

