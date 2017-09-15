Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan receives India's pleadings to ICJ

said on Friday that it has received the written pleadings submitted before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by in the case of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A team of lawyers and experts, headed by Attorney General Ashtar Ausuf, were considering India's pleadings, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

The on Wednesday resumed the hearing in the case of Jadhav who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage.

Zakaria added that will submit its counter-memorial to the soon, in which it will highlight the acts of espionage and terrorism committed by Jadhav in Pakistan, Dawn online reported.

In May 2017, had moved the UN's top court against and accused it of violating the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav and requested the to ensure that Jadhav's death sentence is suspended.

also said that it was "not informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest", and learned about his death sentence through the media.

During a hearing at the on May 15, the court had stayed Jadhav's execution. " should take all measures to ensure that Jadhav is not executed till the final decision of this court", the court had ruled.

The is yet to pass the final verdict in the case and had ordered and to file their pleas and counter-arguments by September 13 and December 13, respectively.

says Jadhav was arrested during a counter-intelligence raid in Balochistan in March 2016.

He "confessed" to being a spy for India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

