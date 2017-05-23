Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan's AG to take Parliament into confidence

Pakistan's Attorney General will on Tuesday brief the country's and take the members into confidence in the case.

"The Attorney General has been invited to brief the MPs through the Parliamentary Committee for Security on the efforts the government has so far made," Dawn online quoted Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as saying.

Sadiq said the Attorney General will also brief the Assembly about the "next likely steps regarding the case so that may be taken into confidence in this regard".

The Speaker lamented that the country's opposition criticised the legal team because the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had stayed hanging of Jadhav until the final order is announced.

Ali would now represent in the Jadhav case at the Earlier, Britain-based lawyer Khawar Qureshi represented the country.

Jadhav has been awarded death sentence by a military court in for "sponsoring terrorism and waging war" against Islamabad. Jadhav, whose family in based in Mumbai, was reportedly arrested from Balochistan.

has approached the Hague-based court to secure freedom of Jadhav, who New Delhi says was abducted from Tehran.

The top court on May 18 halted the execution of Jadhav.