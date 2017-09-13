Kulbhushan Jadhav: ICJ to resume hearing today, India to file its arguments

-
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will resume hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday.
India will reportedly hand over its written arguments, known as the memorial, to the ICJ on its plea to declare Pakistan as the violator of international law for sentencing Jadhav to death.
A senior official of the legal and treaties division of the External Affairs Ministry will hand over the memorial.
The Pakistan military court had found him guilty of espionage and subversive activities in a trial in April this year.
Earlier, in its arguments before the court on May 15, India had expressed its fear that Pakistan could execute Jadhav even before the court gave its verdict. Pakistan had rejected India's request for consular access 18 times, which is a violation of the Vienna Convention.
On May 18, the UN top court asked Pakistan to not execute Jadhav before they decide the case.
After this, both India and Pakistan were asked to make their submissions before the ICJ.
Pakistan claims it arrested Jadhav, former Indian Naval Officer, in March last year from its restive Balochistan province, where the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor culminates.
India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.
