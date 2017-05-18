Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: Pakistan refuses to accept ICJ's jurisdiction

India is trying to hide its real face by taking the case of Jadhav to ICJ, says Nafees Zakaria

does not accept the International of Justice's jurisdiction in matters related to security, its Foreign Office said on Thursday after the stayed the execution of Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav.



Foreign Office spokesman also hit out at India, saying the country has been "trying to hide its real face" by taking the case of Jadhav to



Jadhav, 46, was sentenced to death in March by a Pakistani military and approached the highest judicial body with the plea to stay his execution.



The Hague-based heard the two sides on Monday where had challenged the jurisdiction of the but in its decision the prime facie exercised the jurisdiction and accepted Indian pleas.



The on Thursday instructed to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.



was in shock as it was confident that the will throw out the case on the grounds of jurisdiction.



Talking to the state-run Television after the ruling was delivered, Zakaria said has been "trying to hide its real face" by taking the case of Jadhav to



"The real face of will be exposed before the world," he said, adding that Jadhav has confessed his crimes of sabotage, terrorism and subversion activities not only once but twice.



He said has already informed the that it does not accept its jurisdiction in matters related to the security.



"We do not accept the jurisdiction of the in matters related to the security of the country," he was quoted as saying by the Dunya TV.



However, he said "will present solid evidence against the Indian spy in the International



Earlier, Zakaria said at the weekly press briefing said was trying to portray Jadhav's case "as a humanitarian issue to divert the world's attention from his role in fomenting terrorism" inside



"After stood exposed in state sponsored terrorism and financing terrorism, it tried to divert attention from presenting the Kulbushan Jadhav case with a humanitarian angle," he said.



He said Pakistan's position was clear as it was a matter of security. He said Pakistan's reply to was in line with Article 36 (2) of the Vienna Convention that does not recognise the jurisdiction of the in this case.

Press Trust of India