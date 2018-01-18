Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted from Iran by Pak, claims Baloch activist

Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is languishing in a Pakistani jail, was kidnapped from in Iran by mercenaries at the behest of the and was taken to Pakistan, Baloch activist has said.

In an interaction with Indian news channel CNN-News18 aired on Thursday, Qadeer claimed that was abducted by Mullah Omar Baloch Irani, who is known to work for Pakistani spy agency (ISI), from Iran's port city

Baloch got the information from the activists of 'Voice for Missing Balochs' -- an organisation of which he is the Vice President -- who he claimed witnessed the kidnapping.

"Kulbhushan was kidnapped from in Iran by Our coordinators were there. paid Mullah Omar crores of rupees to kidnap Jadhav," Qadeer said.

Irani, Qadeer said, is infamous in as an agent and was known to abduct Baloch activists fighting Pakistani rule over the sprawling province.

Giving further details, Qadeer said Jadhav's hands were tied, he was blindfolded and pushed into a double-door car.

From Chabahar, he was taken to Mashkel, a town on the Iran- border.

From there he was brought to the capital Quetta and subsequently to Islamabad.

"We knew that Kulbhushan was a businessman in Iran... The declared that they caught in In fact, didn't even come to Balochistan," Qadeer added.