Kulbhushan Jadhav: Will leave no stone unturned to save him, says Sushma

External Affairs Minister on Thursday welcomed the International of Justice's verdict on Kulbhusban Jadhav, and said that would leave no stone unturned to save him.

"I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save Kulbhushan Jadhav," tweeted, minutes after the ICJ passed a favourable verdict on Jadhav.

"The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India," she said.

"We are grateful to Harish Salve for presenting India's case so effectively before ICJ."

The International of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday asked Pakistan not to execute alleged spy Kulbushan Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.