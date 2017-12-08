Kulbhushan row: Pakistan allows Jadhav to meet wife, mother on Christmas

today said it will allow convicted Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25.



Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military in April on charges of espionage and



The International of Justice in May had halted his execution on India's appeal.Jadhav has been allowed to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.During his weekly news briefing, the spokesman said a staff member from the Indian High Commission will also be present during the meeting.Earlier on November 10, had agreed to allow his wife to meet him.has been pressing to grant a visa to Jadhav's mother, Avantika, on humanitarian grounds.External Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj had recently discussed Jadhav's case with Pakistani High Commissioner to Sohail Mahmood.has repeatedly denied consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.Jadhav had filed an appeal with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to seek clemency, which is still pending.In October, the Army had said it is close to a decision on the mercy petition of Jadhav.claims its security forces arrested him from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction inAfter approached the International of Justice, a 10-member bench on May 18 restrained from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.The ICJ has asked to submit its response or memorial by December 13 before the could start further proceedings in the case.