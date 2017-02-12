Kulgam encounter: Defence Experts laud soldiers, slam govt's 'attitude'

expert Major General SR Sinho (Retd.) on Sunday expressed concern over the ongoing gun battle between forces and terrorists in South Kashmir's and lashed out at the government and politicians for their unconcerned attitude towards the soldiers.

"The country is in elections mode and the politicians are least bothered about what is happening. For how long will our soldiers keep sacrificing their lives? I am deeply pained by seeing the unconcerned attitude of the people towards our soldiers," he told ANI.

Another expert Sunil Deshpande on his part lauded the forces and appealed to the intelligence agencies to be more alert.

" forces have done a good job by finding out their hideouts and then encircling them and carrying out the attack. Our intel agencies need to be alert now. Only then, we can carry out such kind of successful operations," said Deshpande.

As many as four terrorists, two personnel and one civilian were killed in the encounter that broke out in this morning.

Four weapons were also recovered from the slain terrorists.