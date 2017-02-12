TRENDING ON BS
Kulgam encounter: Defence Experts laud soldiers, slam govt's 'attitude'

As many as four terrorists, two security personnel and one civilian were killed in the encounter

ANI  |  Nagpur 

Defence expert Major General SR Sinho (Retd.) on Sunday expressed concern over the ongoing gun battle between security forces and terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam and lashed out at the government and politicians for their unconcerned attitude towards the soldiers.

"The country is in elections mode and the politicians are least bothered about what is happening. For how long will our soldiers keep sacrificing their lives? I am deeply pained by seeing the unconcerned attitude of the people towards our soldiers," he told ANI.

Another defence expert Sunil Deshpande on his part lauded the security forces and appealed to the intelligence agencies to be more alert.

"Security forces have done a good job by finding out their hideouts and then encircling them and carrying out the attack. Our intel agencies need to be alert now. Only then, we can carry out such kind of successful operations," said Deshpande.

As many as four terrorists, two security personnel and one civilian were killed in the encounter that broke out in Kulgam this morning.

Four weapons were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

