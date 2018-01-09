Kumar Mangalam Birla calls Yogi Adityanath to discuss investment in UP

Chairman called on Chief Minister at his official residence on Tuesday and discussed investment opportunities in the state, an official said.

The Chief Minister informed Birla about the various facilities being offered to investors by the state government for setting up business in the state.

Adityanath pointed out that the present government had spruced up the law and order machinery along with strengthening the infrastructure facilities in

He also apprised the eminent businessman of how the state had implemented sector-wise policies under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, also assimilating within attractive provisions for establishing industry in the state.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to Birla to attend the investors' meet to be held in the state capital in February.