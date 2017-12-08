JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Tax sleuths may invoke Benami Act while probing unexplained cash deposits

Tired of dirty, delayed trains? Railways to rank best & worst zones, trains
Business Standard

Kumbh Mela on Unesco 'cultural heritage' list; Modi says 'matter of pride'

This inscription is the third in two years for India following the inclusion of yoga and Navroz, the Parsi New Year

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Twitter ( @UNESCO)
Photo: Twitter ( @UNESCO)

A day after the Kumbh Mela mass Hindu pilgrimage was inscribed on Unesco's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described it as a matter of immense joy and pride for the country.
 

 

"A matter of immense joy and pride for India," Modi tweeted.

On Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry said that the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage under Unesco inscribed Kumbh Mela at its 12th session at Jeju in South Korea.

This inscription is the third in two years for India following the inclusion of yoga and Navroz, the Parsi New Year.
First Published: Fri, December 08 2017. 12:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements