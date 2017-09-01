Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya resigns ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
is likely to reshuffle his Cabinet on Sunday before leaving for China to attend BRICS summit.
Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh BJP
chief said that he has already conveyed about his resignation to BJP
President Amit Shah and will soon be talking to Prime Minister Modi in the regard.
"I have to tender my resignation as the state Union Minister, as Uttar Pradesh
is a huge state and there are lots of responsibilities," said Pandey, while adding that he will be meeting Prime Minister Modi regarding this.
Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy has resigned from the Cabinet on Thursday.
According to reports, apart from Rudy, Sanjeev Baliyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Mahendra Nath Pandey have already submitted their papers.
Pandey is a BJP
MP from Chandauli constituency.
Pandey has replaced Uttar Pradesh
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was serving as UP BJP
chief.
The decision to appoint a new chief has come forth as Maurya is expected to be elected to the Legislative Council to continue as Deputy Chief Minister of UP.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU