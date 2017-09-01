Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya resigns ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Ahead of the reshuffle, on Friday resigned from his Cabinet post.

According to sources, Prime Minister is likely to reshuffle his Cabinet on Sunday before leaving for China to attend BRICS summit.

Earlier in the day, the newly appointed (BJP) president Mahendra Nath Pandey hinted of stepping down from his Central post.

Speaking to ANI, the chief said that he has already conveyed about his resignation to President Amit Shah and will soon be talking to Prime Minister Modi in the regard.

"I have to tender my resignation as the state Union Minister, as is a huge state and there are lots of responsibilities," said Pandey, while adding that he will be meeting Prime Minister Modi regarding this.

Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy has resigned from the Cabinet on Thursday.

According to reports, apart from Rudy, Sanjeev Baliyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Mahendra Nath Pandey have already submitted their papers.

Earlier, Mahendra Nath Pandey thanked Prime Minister and party chief Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of the state as the new (BJP) president.

Pandey is a MP from Chandauli constituency.

Pandey has replaced Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was serving as UP chief.

The decision to appoint a new chief has come forth as Maurya is expected to be elected to the Legislative Council to continue as Deputy Chief Minister of UP.