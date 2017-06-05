Labour union strike threat looms over Modi govt

The government needs to brace for sustained labour union strikes in the later half of this year, amid recent protests by farmers in several states.

On May 30, leaders of 10 trade unions protested here at the “anti-people and anti-worker policies” of the government. The meeting also decided to conduct a national convention of workers at Talkatora Stadium here on August 8, followed by conventions at block, tehsil and district levels.

The trade unions plan to hold a three-day dharna near Parliament during its winter session and call for nationwide industrial strikes by February. There were suggestions at the meeting to repeat the railway of 1974. The leaders are yet to take a call on this but agreed that an “indefinite strike” would impact key sectors, including railways, ports & docks and coal, among others.

Leaders of prominent trade unions were present at the meeting. These included Indian National Trade Union Congress president Sanjeeva Reddy, Hind Mazdoor Sabha general-secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, Centre of Indian Trade Unions general-secretary Tapan Sen and All India Trade Union Congress’ Ravindra Kumar. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-supported Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh did not participate.

According to the unions, they are opposed to the introduction of foreign direct investment in the railways, defence and other strategic sectors, and demanded no unilateral amendments to labour laws. They are opposed to the Small Factories Bill that would exempt establishments employing less than 40 workers from 14 key labour laws. Since 2014, central trade unions held two 24-hour and one 48-hour nationwide industrial strikes.