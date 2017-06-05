TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

World Environment Day: UberPool curbed 2,203,000 kg CO2 emissions in Delhi
Business Standard

Labour union strike threat looms over Modi govt

Modi government needs to brace for sustained labour union strikes in the later half of this year

Archis Mohan 

Trade Union activists during a rally as part of their nationwide strike against centre's policies
Trade Union activists during a rally as part of their nationwide strike against centre's policies

The Narendra Modi government needs to brace for sustained labour union strikes in the later half of this year, amid recent protests by farmers in several states.

On May 30, leaders of 10 trade unions protested here at the “anti-people and anti-worker policies” of the government. The meeting also decided to conduct a national convention of workers at Talkatora Stadium here on August 8, followed by conventions at block, tehsil and district levels.

The trade unions plan to hold a three-day dharna near Parliament during its winter session and call for nationwide industrial strikes by February. There were suggestions at the meeting to repeat the railway strike of 1974. The leaders are yet to take a call on this but agreed that an “indefinite strike” would impact key sectors, including railways, ports & docks and coal, among others.

Leaders of prominent trade unions were present at the meeting. These included Indian National Trade Union Congress president Sanjeeva Reddy, Hind Mazdoor Sabha general-secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, Centre of Indian Trade Unions general-secretary Tapan Sen and All India Trade Union Congress’ Ravindra Kumar. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-supported Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh did not participate.

According to the unions, they are opposed to the introduction of foreign direct investment in the railways, defence and other strategic sectors, and demanded no unilateral amendments to labour laws. They are opposed to the Small Factories Bill that would exempt establishments employing less than 40 workers from 14 key labour laws. Since 2014, central trade unions held two 24-hour and one 48-hour nationwide industrial strikes.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Labour union strike threat looms over Modi govt

Modi government needs to brace for sustained labour union strikes in the later half of this year

Modi government needs to brace for sustained labour union strikes in the later half of this year
The Narendra Modi government needs to brace for sustained labour union strikes in the later half of this year, amid recent protests by farmers in several states.

On May 30, leaders of 10 trade unions protested here at the “anti-people and anti-worker policies” of the government. The meeting also decided to conduct a national convention of workers at Talkatora Stadium here on August 8, followed by conventions at block, tehsil and district levels.

The trade unions plan to hold a three-day dharna near Parliament during its winter session and call for nationwide industrial strikes by February. There were suggestions at the meeting to repeat the railway strike of 1974. The leaders are yet to take a call on this but agreed that an “indefinite strike” would impact key sectors, including railways, ports & docks and coal, among others.

Leaders of prominent trade unions were present at the meeting. These included Indian National Trade Union Congress president Sanjeeva Reddy, Hind Mazdoor Sabha general-secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, Centre of Indian Trade Unions general-secretary Tapan Sen and All India Trade Union Congress’ Ravindra Kumar. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-supported Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh did not participate.

According to the unions, they are opposed to the introduction of foreign direct investment in the railways, defence and other strategic sectors, and demanded no unilateral amendments to labour laws. They are opposed to the Small Factories Bill that would exempt establishments employing less than 40 workers from 14 key labour laws. Since 2014, central trade unions held two 24-hour and one 48-hour nationwide industrial strikes.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Labour union strike threat looms over Modi govt

Modi government needs to brace for sustained labour union strikes in the later half of this year

The Narendra Modi government needs to brace for sustained labour union strikes in the later half of this year, amid recent protests by farmers in several states.

On May 30, leaders of 10 trade unions protested here at the “anti-people and anti-worker policies” of the government. The meeting also decided to conduct a national convention of workers at Talkatora Stadium here on August 8, followed by conventions at block, tehsil and district levels.

The trade unions plan to hold a three-day dharna near Parliament during its winter session and call for nationwide industrial strikes by February. There were suggestions at the meeting to repeat the railway strike of 1974. The leaders are yet to take a call on this but agreed that an “indefinite strike” would impact key sectors, including railways, ports & docks and coal, among others.

Leaders of prominent trade unions were present at the meeting. These included Indian National Trade Union Congress president Sanjeeva Reddy, Hind Mazdoor Sabha general-secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, Centre of Indian Trade Unions general-secretary Tapan Sen and All India Trade Union Congress’ Ravindra Kumar. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-supported Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh did not participate.

According to the unions, they are opposed to the introduction of foreign direct investment in the railways, defence and other strategic sectors, and demanded no unilateral amendments to labour laws. They are opposed to the Small Factories Bill that would exempt establishments employing less than 40 workers from 14 key labour laws. Since 2014, central trade unions held two 24-hour and one 48-hour nationwide industrial strikes.

image
Business Standard
177 22