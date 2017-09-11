Labourers to get unique ID number, says Santosh Gangwar

Labourers from both organised and unorganised sectors will be allotted a unique identification number as a part of labour reforms, Union minister for Labour and Employment has said.



Gangwar said representatives of recognised labour organisations have been invited to New Delhi on September 14 for establishing better coordination and giving momentum to the process of labour reforms in the country.



Four labour laws, that had become irrelevant, have been done away with and the relevance of 36 other laws is being examined, he said at a function organised by the Indian Industries Association last night."As part of labour reforms, labourers in both the organised and unorganised sectors will be given a unique ID number," he said here.Workers in the unorganised sector account for over 93 per cent of the country's total work force, whose size according to a Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) 2009-10 survey is between 430 million and 471 million, and contribute significantly to the GDP.Gangwar also said the country is passing through a transformative phase under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the foundation of economic liberty was laid in the form of the Goods and Services Tax."Good results of will emerge in the days to come and traders and entrepreneurs, as well as the country, will be benefited," he said.

