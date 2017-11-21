Stray cattle claims another life: This time an Argentine tourist in Jaipur

A 29-year-old Argentine tourist Juan Pablo, was killed after a stray bull hit him in the walled city area, police said on Saturday.

Pablo had come to on Sunday, accompanied by his friend Paula. While passing through a footpath where two bulls were fighting each other, Pablo was hit by one of them. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors arranged for an ambulance and took him to SMS hospital. According to a report published in Times of India, the ambulance in which he was taken to the hospital, was ill-equipped and the cylinder was not working. Within a couple of hours, Pablo succumbed to his injuries.

The Embassy of has made arrangements to transport the body back to his country, the police said.

His friend Paula, a member of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art of Living, said that Pablo may have been saved if emergency facilities such as were available.

Pablo worked as visual effect compositor and was on an all-India tour.