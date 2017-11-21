JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Padmavati row: Nihalani says states can't ban film before censor verdict

I never ran away from India like him: Vadra on Mallya's 'victim' analogy
Business Standard

Stray cattle claims another life: This time an Argentine tourist in Jaipur

He could have been saved if the ambulance had a working oxygen cylinder

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

'Lack of oxygen in ambulance cost Argentinian tourist his life in Jaipur'
Representative image

A 29-year-old Argentine tourist Juan Pablo, was killed after a stray bull hit him in the walled city area, police said on Saturday.

Pablo had come to Jaipur on Sunday, accompanied by his friend Paula. While passing through a footpath where two bulls were fighting each other, Pablo was hit by one of them. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors arranged for an ambulance and took him to SMS hospital. According to a report published in Times of India, the ambulance in which he was taken to the hospital, was ill-equipped and the oxygen cylinder was not working. Within a couple of hours, Pablo succumbed to his injuries.

The Embassy of Argentina has made arrangements to transport the body back to his country, the police said.

His friend Paula, a member of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art of Living, said that Pablo may have been saved if emergency facilities such as oxygen were available.

Pablo worked as visual effect compositor and was on an all-India tour.
First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements