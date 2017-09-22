Ladakh's Markha Valley: Arduous, but unequivocally gratifying paradise

Ladakh possesses enduring mystique as a thriving centre of Tibetan culture but it also has a long history as a trading zone lying astride the caravan routes, which linked India with Central Asia, China and Tibet. If the architecture of its numerous and famous monasteries is unmistakably Tibetan, the frescoes and the wall paintings inside display the more subdued Kashmiri style and idiom, and many of the sacred bronze images, imported from Nepal, reflect its more exuberant Newari art. I was in Leh last month preparing for a brief trek in the valley of Markha, a tributary of ...