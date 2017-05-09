Lalit Modi leaks Dhoni's appointment letter, pay details on Instagram

Former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), leaked the employment offer letter of former India captain on on Monday. Sharing the employment letter, he questioned the motive behind such employment considering the fact that Dhoni earns approximately Rs.100 crore in a year.







?It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci - How ? My best guess is #northblock?. But most #puzzling is this #employment #contract of #MSD - WHY ? he earns 100's of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI'S #employee. bet there are many such contracts. ???????????? A post shared by (@lalitkmodi) on May 8, 2017 at 1:23am PDT “?It seems only in #india#contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci - How ? My best guess is #northblock. But most #puzzling is this #employment #contract of #MSD - WHY ? he earns 100’s of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI’S #employee. bet there are many such contracts,” he wrote on the post.



The ‘appointment letter' claims that Dhoni was offered the post of Vice President (Marketing) at India Cements corporate office in Chennai with effect from July, 2012. As per the ‘contract', Dhoni was offered a basic pay of Rs 43,000 per month, dearness allowance of Rs 21,970 and special pay of Rs 20,000. The allowances available for Dhoni were enhanced HRA of Rs 20,400 while stationed in Chennai; special HRA of Rs 8,400 per month if in Chennai and Rs 8,000/month if outside; special allowance of Rs 60,000 per month and finally education/newspaper expenses of Rs 175 per month.

It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of bcci - How ?… https://t.co/4gDxc8584e — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) May 8, 2017 The ‘appointment letter' claims that Dhoni was offered the post of Vice President (Marketing) at India Cements corporate office in Chennai with effect from July, 2012. As per the ‘contract', Dhoni was offered a basic pay of Rs 43,000 per month, dearness allowance of Rs 21,970 and special pay of Rs 20,000. The allowances available for Dhoni were enhanced HRA of Rs 20,400 while stationed in Chennai; special HRA of Rs 8,400 per month if in Chennai and Rs 8,000/month if outside; special allowance of Rs 60,000 per month and finally education/newspaper expenses of Rs 175 per month.

Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir, who is set to contest for Rajasthan Cricket Association polls also reacted to his father’s post.



Shocking 2 c this kind of behaviour continuing in the #BCCI @msdhoni earns over 100 cr per year yet is a employee of #ChennaiCements https://t.co/GMnd3wtXVG — Ruchir (@RuchirLModi) May 8, 2017 “Shocking 2 c this kind of behaviour continuing in the #BCCI @msdhoni earns over 100 cr per year yet is a employee of #ChennaiCements,” Ruchir tweeted.

India Cements is owned by N Srinivasan, the ex-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India Cements also owned IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).