Lalit Modi resigns as president of RCA, says 'goodbye cricket'

Lalit Modi on Saturday resigned as President of the Nagaur District Association, marking an end to his presence in the Rajasthan Cricket body, which was banned by the BCCI for allowing the tainted administrator in its fold.
The 50-year-old Modi, who left India after being charged with money laundering, sent is resignation to both the RCA as well as BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.
"...I feel that the time is now ripe to pass on the baton to the next generation. Thus, today I want to bid goodbye to cricket administration for now," Modi wrote in his resignation letter.
Dear Fans of cricket & the lifeline of the game. I want to take this oppertunity 2 thank each & everyone of you for making @IPL what it is
