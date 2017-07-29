Lalu: Down and out, or merely down?

As in cricket, so also in politics, every thing is possible. On the afternoon of July 26, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad conveyed a meeting of his legislators to formulate a strategy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) vociferous demand for the resignation or dismissal of his son, Tejaswi Yadav, the then deputy chief minister, over graft charges. The Janata Dal (United) had issued a gag order against its excessively voluble spokesmen on Tuesday (July 25), giving hints that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was softening his stand. “Nitish never ...