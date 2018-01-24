Lalu found guilty in third fodder scam case, sentenced to 5 yrs in jail

-
A special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad for 5 years in jail in the third fodder scam case.
Yadav is already serving a jail term in the second fodder scam case. CBI judge SS Prasad also found another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra guilty in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 376.2 million from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s. Out of the 56 accused in the case, six were acquitted. The 69-year-old Prasad is currently lodged in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail. On January 6, Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 1 million by another CBI judge in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 8.92million from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago. In 2013, Prasad was convicted in the first fodder scam case involving the withdrawal of Rs 377 million from the Chaibasa treasury.
