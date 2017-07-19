Lalu Prasad comes out in support of Mayawati, offers her RS seat from Bihar

RJD president today came out in support of BSP leader Mayawati who resigned from the Rajya Sabha, and offered to send her to the upper house from



"Today would be remembered as a black day in the history when a highly respected Dalit leader was not allowed to raise the voice of poor in the Rajya Sabha," Lalu said reacting to Mayawati's resignation.



The BSP chief today tendered her resignation accusing the BJP and the Chair of not allowing her to raise the issue of anti- in"If Mayawati wishes, we will send her to Rajya Sabha from Bihar," the RJD president whose party has 80 in 243-member Legislative Assembly said."We are with her," Prasad said.Mayawati's current term would have ended in April next year and her party, with just 18 in the UP Assembly, is not in a position to send her to Rajya Sabha."Chanakya had said that an assembly (of people) where a person is not allowed to speak through the force of brute majority is no assembly," he said.Lalu Prasad's support to Mayawati is being seen as a part of his efforts to bring her and leader Akhilesh Yadav together. He has invited the two leaders to his party's August 27 rally here.