Business Standard

Lalu Prasad convicted in fodder scam case; Jagannath Mishra acquitted

Quantum of punishment will be announced on January 3

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at a special CBI court in Ranchi for a hearing into the fodder scam case. PTI Photo

RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was on Saturday convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi. Quantum of punishment will be announced on January 3, 2018.

Total 15 people have been found guilty including Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. Seven people have been acquitted including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra.

Lalu Prasad and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict. 

The case pertains to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The trial in three cases against Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra gained momentum in May after the Supreme Court directed the special court to complete the trial within nine months.

A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07.

The hearing in the fodder scam case was completed on December 13 by the Ranchi court. Special CBI Judge Shivapal Singh then fixed December 23 for pronouncing judgment and asked all accused to remain present in the courtroom.

First Published: Sat, December 23 2017. 15:51 IST

