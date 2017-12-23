Lalu Prasad convicted in fodder scam case; Jagannath Mishra acquitted

RJD supremo and former chief minister was on Saturday convicted by a special court in Ranchi. Quantum of punishment will be announced on January 3, 2018.



Total 15 people have been found guilty including Yadav in the Seven people have been acquitted including former CM



and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.



The case pertains to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.



The trial in three cases against and gained momentum in May after the Supreme Court directed the special court to complete the trial within nine months.



A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07.



The hearing in the case was completed on December 13 by the Ranchi court. Special Judge Shivapal Singh then fixed December 23 for pronouncing judgment and asked all accused to remain present in the courtroom.