Lalu Prasad's family uses social media to denounce demonetisation

Two days ahead of formal launch of protest against demonetisation, RJD chief and his family have taken to social media to drum up support for the party's campaign against 'notebandi'.

The Bihar's number one political family has been using Facebook and Twitter, for the first time, to denounce Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move and its impact.

Demonetisation has created joblessness, slowed down businesses, hit hard farmers and common people, who are struggling to withdraw their own money, the family members of have said on social media.

Rich people and corporates who hoard black money are not worried and are enjoying after demonetisation, they said.

Lalu, his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, their two sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejaswi Yadav, who are ministers in the Bihar cabinet, and elder daughter Misa Bharti have been active on social media with slogans and short statements against the central government's move, its negative impact on the economy and employment.

Tej Pratap, 28, who is Bihar Health Minister, Tejaswi, 27, who is the Deputy Chief Minister, and Misa, a Rajya Sabha member from the Rashtriya Janata Dal party, have been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to propagate their party's protest against demonetisation.

The RJD will on December 28 stage a sit-in at all district headquarters across the state. Lalu and Rabri Devi will join the sit-in in Patna. The party will hold a huge rally here early next year.

Lalu has been attacking the Prime Minister for flop demontisation show and his government's failure to implement the decision properly.

"Demonetisation has caused harm to the country, affected the economy and poor have been struggling," Lalu posted on Facebook.

Lalu on Sunday tweeted: "The government has been looting poor in the name of demonetisation... Poor people have been standing in queues and the rich are partying."

Rabri Devi posted on Facebook: "The corrupt are enjoying and the poor are struggling."

Tejaswi has urged people, particularly the youths, to ensure success of the "mahadharna" and awaken the Modi government from its deep sleep to help the rich and corrupt.

Tej Pratap has asked whether it was the "achche din" that the BJP had promised. "The blind king is enjoying after taking away employment of the youths and poor people."

Misa on Facebook posted Forbes's statement against demonetisation to highlight the opinion of the world's leading business magazine.

last week attacked Modi for openly "advertising" for Paytm, which is co-owned by a Chinese company.

"Has there been any Indian Prime Minister who openly advertises a Chinese company and says do Paytm," he tweeted.

Earlier, he targeted Modi's decision saying it has failed and would meet the same fate as the Congress' forced sterilisation in the mid-70s during the Emergency period.

"Demonetisation will meet the same fate as forced sterilisation," the RJD chief said.

"It is not 'notebandi' but the 'farzibandi' that has put common people in deep trouble," said, adding that Modi has cheated people.

The leader reminded Modi of his promise made ahead of the Lok Sabha polls of bringing back the black money stashed abroad.

"The black money has not been brought back and the Rs 15 lakh, which Narendra Modi promised, has not been deposited in anyone's bank account yet."

has been opposing the move to demonetise the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes ever since its announcement on November 8, unlike Janata Dal-United President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is supporting it.

Lalu a few days ago claimed that Kumar will review the impact of demonetisation after 50 days and respond to the central government accordingly.

