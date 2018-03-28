JUST IN
Lalu Prasad Yadav gets permission to go to AIIMS Delhi for treatment

RIMS Director Dr R.K. Shrivastava, too, concurred that RJD supremo, should be shifted to AIIMS for better treatment

ANI  |  Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India] 

Bihar's former chief minister Lalu Yadav escorted by police officials after appearing at the special CBI court, in Ranchi. Photo: PTI

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to be moved to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, in the wake of his deteriorating health.

The suggestion came after the medical board at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on Tuesday once again reviewed the condition of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and found that his sugar level was high and increasing.

They also said he has developed some renal problems.

On Monday, RIMS Director Dr R.K. Shrivastava, too, concurred that RJD supremo, who is currently serving jail term after being convicted in fodder scam cases, should be shifted to AIIMS for better treatment.
First Published: Wed, March 28 2018. 08:27 IST

