Lalu Prasad discharged from AIIMS Delhi, RJD cries 'murder conspiracy'

The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday discharged Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, saying his condition has improved significantly. However, the former Bihar chief minister alleged a "political conspiracy" behind his discharge. Lalu Prasad also wrote to the institute's director, asking him to continue his treatment at the facility till he recovers fully.





Supporters of Prasad created ruckus in the hospital premises protesting the AIIMS' decision, with his party alleging that there is a conspiracy to "murder" their leader by "forcing him out" of the premier hospital even though he continues to suffer from various ailments. During the ruckus, the supporters broke a glass door, abused the security guards and administration officials, hospital sources alleged.

The 69-year-old chief, who has been serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam, was admitted to Delhi on March 29 for treatment of ailments related to heart and kidney. A medical team comprising six doctors from the departments of surgery, cardiology, nephrology, and neurology was overseeing him.



Lalu Prasad, who was kept in a VIP room of the old private ward of the hospital, has written to the director of AIIMS, saying that he should not be relieved from AIIMS, Delhi and sent back to RIMS since the latter lacks facilities for proper treatment of his ailments. Citing various ailments such as heart problems, diabetes, kidney infection, high blood pressure, the supremo, in his letter to the director, said doctors should not act under pressure from certain individuals or political parties.





This is unjust, it is a conspiracy to deteriorate Lalu Yadav's health. I am being shifted to a place where there are no facilities. It is a tough time, but I will face it: after being discharged from Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) pic.twitter.com/MedRmQzDuK — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

Urging the director to allow him to continue his treatment at the institute till his recovery, Prasad said the administration will be held responsible if something untoward happens to him after he is sent back to the hospital in Ranchi.

His party MP Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav alleged that the appeared to be acting under the pressure of central agencies like the CBI.

"It seems there is a conspiracy to murder him. Why they are discharging him when he is not fit yet," Yadav said.

The AIIMS, in an official statement today, said, "Lalu Prasad was referred from to for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and as per the advise of the medical board constituted for his treatment, he is being referred back to for management of his chronic issues. He is currently stable and is fit to travel."





Delhi: Chief leaves after being discharged from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was undergoing treatment for various ailments related to heart and kidney here & will now be taken to Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/6M81uT1XNG — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

The suggestion came after the medical board at the RIMS reviewed the condition of Lalu Prasad and found that his sugar level was high and increasing. They also said that he had developed some renal problems.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Prasad at AIIMS today and enquired about his health. In their half-hour meeting, Gandhi discussed his health condition, Congress sources said.



The chief had been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on March 17 over complaints of uneasiness while he was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail. Prasad has been serving a jail term since December 23.

The former Bihar chief minister has been convicted in four cases since 2013 -- the latest being the Dumka treasury case, in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.