Lalu Prasad Yadav to move Jharkhand HC for bail in fodder scam case

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is lodged in a jail here after his conviction by a court in a case, would move the High Court for within the next few days, his said.



Prasad's told that Prasad's lawyers will move the high court either on Friday or next Monday.



An of Central jail said certified copies of the court's judgement sentencing the 16 convicts, including Prasad, were handed over to them on Saturday.Replying to a query on whether the would move the court for parole following his sister's death, Kumar said it was not under consideration."No, it is not under consideration," the said.Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail by the court on January 6 for fraudulent withdrawal from Deoghar treasury between 1990 and 1994 when he was theThe remained tightlipped when asked about the veracity of reports that RJD supremo has been given the job of a in the jail with his daily wage being Rs 93."We cannot tell that," he said, adding that a job is allotted according to the requirement of the jail and not the wish of an inmate.Kumar said he was not informed about the kind of job Prasad has been asked to do.On December 23, the former was convicted in the case relating to illegal withdrawal of Rs 8.9 million from the Deoghar treasury.This was the second conviction of the former Union in the scam that was reported for the first time 21 years ago.Earlier, the 69-year-old RJD leader was convicted of fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.7 million from the Chaibasa treasury in September 30, 2013, and was awarded a five-year jail term.He was granted by the after having spent over two-and-a-half months in jail.Prasad is an accused in three more cases in Ranchi relating to the "fraudulent" withdrawal of Rs 40 million from the Dumka treasury, Rs 360 million from the Chaibasa treasury and Rs 1.84 billion from the Doranda treasury respectively.